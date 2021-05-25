Clear

Dylann Roof's appeal in his 2015 church massacre conviction focuses on killer's competency to stand trial

Lawyers for the White nationalist who killed nine people at a historically Black church in Charleston, South Carolina, began making their case Tuesday that his conviction and death sentence can't stand because he was too "disconnected from reality" to represent himself.

Posted: May 25, 2021 12:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Lawyers for the White nationalist who killed nine people at a historically Black church in Charleston, South Carolina, began making their case Tuesday that his conviction and death sentence can't stand because he was too "disconnected from reality" to represent himself.

That's the chief contention laid out in a sprawling 321-page motion filed last year in the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals, attacking numerous elements of the federal trial and conviction stemming from the June 17, 2015, massacre.

"When Dylann Roof represented himself at his capital trial, he was a 22-year-old, ninth-grade dropout diagnosed with schizophrenia-spectrum disorder, autism, anxiety, and depression, who believed his sentence didn't matter because white nationalists would free him from prison after an impending race war," the filing says.

Roof was sentenced to death after jurors returned guilty verdicts on 33 federal charges. Following his federal conviction, Roof pleaded guilty in April 2017 to state murder and attempted murder charges and received nine consecutive life sentences and three consecutive 30-year sentences on those counts.

Oral arguments, which began Tuesday morning in federal court in Richmond, Virginia, kicked off with the defense's case that the trial court ignored numerous experts and failed to read and consider detailed reports regarding Roof's competency to stand trial. Roof masked his mental illness because he felt it might interfere with his rescue from prison, a defense attorney told the court.

Furthermore, during sentencing, jurors were told that Roof posed a future danger because he could incite other people to violence via the prison mail, but defense attorney Alexandra Yates said prisons have security measures to prevent such communications. Yet when the jury asked the court if this was relevant, the judge declined to answer, over the defense team's objection, and told jurors to use their common sense, presenting a "misleading, indeed false, impression that Mr. Roof could not be safely confined."

The presentations could last up to three hours. Roof's attorneys' federal filing has a table of contents that alone spans 13 pages.

It lays out a litany of arguments related to Roof's alleged incompetency to stand trial and inability to represent himself. It challenges the validity of both the guilty verdict and death sentence, in part, by claiming the trial court ignored evidence of Roof's incompetency, denied him a "full and fair competency hearing" and forced him to stand trial.

It goes on to say, "Indeed, the federal trial shouldn't have happened at all. South Carolina swiftly brought capital charges for Roof's wholly-intrastate crime. Months later, federal prosecutors intervened, using novel theories of jurisdiction to seek their own death sentence -- a move unwelcomed by the State, who viewed the federal prosecution as unnecessary and disruptive."

US Justice Department attorney Ann O'Connell Adams argued that there was nothing inappropriate about the trial court's determination that Roof was competent to stand trial and that evidence shows Roof, who has a high IQ, fully understood the charges and proceedings and "didn't have a shred of doubt" that he faced the risk of death in the case. Other elements of the original trial -- including the court's decision to let Roof represent himself -- were sound as well, the government planned to argue.

"No error occurred at the penalty phase. The district court did not improperly preclude Roof from introducing mitigating evidence or admit improper aggravating evidence that characterized Roof or the parishioners in a prejudicial way, and any error was harmless. The death penalty was not plainly erroneous based on Roof's age or mental condition," the Justice Department brief says. "Finally, Roof's convictions rest on sound legal and constitutional grounds."

Roof represented himself at the penalty phase of the trial, telling jurors, "There's nothing wrong with me psychologically" and to disregard his attorneys' previous arguments during the trial.

"Anything you heard from my lawyers in the last phase, I ask you to forget it," he said.

Prosecutors presented evidence of chilling writings from a jailhouse journal he penned after the attack.

"I would like to make it crystal clear. I do not regret what I did," Roof wrote. "I am not sorry. I have not shed a tear for the innocent people I killed."

Roof's mental state was explored in detail in documents from Roof's competency hearings and videos from three prison visits. According to one transcript, Roof told a psychologist working for his defense team that his death penalty wouldn't be carried out because he'd "be rescued by white nationalists after they took over the government."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Partly sunny and hot again!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

Image

How you can stay safe during the summer boating season

Image

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot. High: 88

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

North Knox softball beats Eastern Greene

Image

Shakamak softball beats WRV

Image

Linton softball beats South Knox

Image

Hangry? A new Terre Haute food vendor might have what you need

Image

Local company to host Thursday job fair

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1376357

Reported Deaths: 25011
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55131110230
DuPage914981295
Will763331006
Lake67832996
Kane58963783
Winnebago33657486
Madison30721522
McHenry28909288
St. Clair28035517
Peoria23322328
Champaign20857148
Sangamon18943237
McLean18394182
Tazewell17092295
Rock Island15153320
Kankakee14361211
Kendall1317796
LaSalle12670246
Macon10871204
DeKalb10001120
Vermilion9842133
Adams8569124
Williamson7487132
Whiteside7181172
Boone675175
Ogle614683
Grundy593976
Clinton577290
Coles571799
Knox5596150
Jackson506264
Henry503868
Livingston485686
Stephenson479784
Woodford478578
Macoupin474687
Effingham473972
Franklin449376
Marion4486115
Jefferson4400120
Monroe436294
Lee418852
Randolph414184
Fulton401458
Logan392360
Morgan391382
Montgomery375873
Bureau374782
Christian374473
Fayette319255
Perry318760
Iroquois305766
McDonough288649
Jersey270350
Douglas259634
Saline258055
Lawrence240825
Shelby230737
Union226340
Crawford213026
Bond207224
Cass200227
Jo Daviess182424
Clark181633
Ford181648
Warren181247
Wayne180153
Pike179352
Hancock177731
Carroll176236
Richland176039
Edgar173340
White170026
Washington164725
Moultrie161928
De Witt154727
Mason152645
Piatt151414
Clay148643
Mercer148133
Johnson145715
Greene144533
Massac135140
Wabash134912
Cumberland129219
Menard124012
Jasper115618
Marshall108118
Hamilton83815
Schuyler7757
Brown7216
Pulaski6937
Stark64324
Edwards57212
Henderson52614
Calhoun5192
Putnam4853
Scott4801
Alexander47011
Gallatin4614
Hardin38812
Pope3254
Out of IL10
Unassigned02378

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 740564

Reported Deaths: 13554
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1014251757
Lake54696992
Allen41220683
St. Joseph36581554
Hamilton36046411
Elkhart29055447
Tippecanoe22596220
Vanderburgh22459397
Porter19095319
Johnson18155382
Hendricks17416315
Clark13084192
Madison12831340
Vigo12529250
LaPorte12200217
Monroe12018172
Delaware10833189
Howard10107222
Kosciusko9526117
Hancock8417142
Bartholomew8117156
Warrick7820155
Floyd7708178
Grant7150174
Wayne7103199
Boone6793102
Morgan6648140
Dubois6179117
Marshall6159112
Cass5913106
Dearborn584878
Henry5828105
Noble572084
Jackson505174
Shelby497296
Lawrence4648120
Gibson440292
Harrison438373
DeKalb434185
Clinton431153
Montgomery427489
Whitley401940
Huntington397880
Steuben393557
Miami386468
Jasper377452
Knox374190
Putnam366560
Wabash357081
Adams343755
Ripley342670
Jefferson332682
White320653
Daviess299199
Wells293281
Decatur287392
Fayette283263
Greene282985
Posey272634
LaGrange270370
Scott268155
Clay262347
Randolph243082
Washington242733
Spencer233531
Jennings232149
Starke221155
Fountain215246
Sullivan212542
Owen205956
Jay199031
Fulton197240
Carroll191620
Orange186654
Perry185337
Rush174525
Vermillion170844
Franklin169035
Tipton163845
Parke147216
Pike136434
Blackford135432
Pulaski118146
Newton110335
Brown103041
Crawford101615
Benton99114
Martin90215
Warren82815
Switzerland7988
Union72210
Ohio57711
Unassigned0417