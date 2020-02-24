Dylan Morgan receives 55 year sentence for the murder of Gage Eup

Clear
Monday in Vigo Superior Court, Division 1, Judge John Roach sentenced Dylan Morgan to a fifty-five year prison sentence.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Monday in Vigo Superior Court, Division 1, Judge John Roach sentenced Dylan Morgan to a fifty-five year prison sentence.

A jury found Dylan Morgan guilty of murder and altering the scene of a crime. He was found not guilty of reckless homicide.

This is in connection to an incident that happened in 2018.

Authorities responded to a home on Cleveland Avenue in Terre Haute. Police say Morgan told them 18-year-old Gage Eup shot himself.

However, officials say the investigation revealed Morgan to be the shooter.

In a release to the media, Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Robert Roberts argued that to give less than the fifty-five year advisory sentence would depreciate the seriousness of this murder. Further, that Morgan’s lack of remorse and his recent conviction and violation of pretrial release balanced out any mitigating circumstances.

In announcing Morgan’s sentence, Judge Roach agreed that less than the fifty-five year sentence would depreciate the seriousness of the crime. In expressing the sorrow associated with these types of cases.

Prosecutor Terry Modesiit said “It is always tragic when someone is murdered. But when it happens to someone that just graduated high school with their entire future ahead of them, that hurts even more.”

