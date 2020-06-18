TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - During the pandemic, RV sales are thriving.

We talked to Don Hickman, the sales manager at Wetnight RV in Terre Haute.

He says it's the first time in 20 years that he's seen so many empty spaces in his lot.

There have been times I have had 2 rows of used trailers back there. You see that I don't have many regular trailers I have a few fifth wheels. It's getting slim right now.”

Hickman says there's also a back-up with ordering new RV's due to manufacturing plants being shut down.