'During the holiday season, we can walk up to 18 miles a day,' local postal workers share how busy holiday season impacts them

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's Cyber Monday, and many of you are probably online shopping.

What you might not be thinking about is what it takes to get that package from your online cart, to your doorstep.

Jennifer Weik has been delivering mail in Terre Haute for the last three years, and things always seem to get a little hectic during the holiday rush.

"During the holiday season, we can walk up to 18 miles a day. Obviously we deliver quite a few packages, and we can work as many as 12 to 13 hours a day," said Weik.

With fewer days to shop before Christmas and the push to shop online, mail carriers are feeling the pressure to get things delivered to your doorstep on time.

"With some of the stores closing in the area, I see an increase of packages being ordered online as well," said Weik.

On average, one of these mail carriers could be delivering anywhere between 50 to 200 packages a day during the holiday season.

Weik said in order to get things delivered in a timely manner, sometimes it's all about the teamwork.

"We have people in the morning to help get everything ready for us. We come in and then we go out and try to load our trucks methodically, and then if someone gets done before another one we will come in and help that person," said Weik.

Postal workers ask that you be patient with them when it comes to getting your mail delivered.

"Make sure if you're home in the evening to leave your light on because it gets dark earlier, and it makes it a little easier for us to get up on your porch to deliver your package," said Weik.

They also ask that you always put your apartment number when ordering online.

That way they can make sure your package gets delivered to the right place.