During the first day of Indiana's stay at home order...traffic seemed about the same as normal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday marks the first day of Indiana's stay at home order.
We expected to not see many people on the roads. Our crews say traffic was pretty normal in downtown Terre Haute.
As a reminder, if you are not doing essential activity...you should be at home.
