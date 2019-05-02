During a short chase, police say a man a detonated shotgun shell with a pair of pliers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A man is facing charges after a domestic situation Thursday morning.

The incident started with a call to a domestic issue at an apartment on Clinton Road around 8:30 a.m.

Sheriff Jon Plasse said there was evidence the man had injured a woman in the house.

Sheriff Plasse said deputies arrived on scene and a man ran out of the apartment, and deputies ran after him. A deputy heard a gunshot and drew his weapon. Plasse said the man ended up not having a weapon, but had a shotgun shell and a pair of pliers, somehow causing the shell to detonate.

The man received medical attention and was taken to the hospital. Sheriff Plasse said the subject banged his head against the metal cage while being held in a squad car as deputies investigated the situation.