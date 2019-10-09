PARKE COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - A dump truck overturned in Parke County Tuesday afternoon causing a hazmat spill.
The accident happened around 12:45 on US Highway 36 and County Road 350 East.
The driver of the dump truck tried to avoid a van turning onto the county road.
The Sheriff's office says she over-corrected, lost control of the truck, causing it to flip.
Oil and diesel spilled from the engine and fuel tank onto the roadway.
The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital.
Related Content
- Dump overturns in Parke County
- Semi overturns in Vigo County
- Semi overturns at I-70 exit
- Sullivan County Highway dump truck crash kills one
- One hurt after dump truck crash in Sullivan County
- Crews respond after semi overturns in Vigo County pond
- Police seek information about deer carcass dumping
- Indiana legislators dump proposed handgun licensing repeal
- NSA dumping millions of phone records
- Several dogs dumped and in bad shape
Scroll for more content...