Dump overturns in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - A dump truck overturned in Parke County Tuesday afternoon causing a hazmat spill.

The accident happened around 12:45 on US Highway 36 and County Road 350 East.

The driver of the dump truck tried to avoid a van turning onto the county road.

The Sheriff's office says she over-corrected, lost control of the truck, causing it to flip.

Oil and diesel spilled from the engine and fuel tank onto the roadway.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital.