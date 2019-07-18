Dummy grenade deal gone bad leads to West Terre Haute shooting after suspect gets upset over a previous drug deal, report alleges

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTH) - Police say a dummy hand-grenade sale gone bad ended in a West Terre Haute shooting.

Detectives say Colt Cooley of West Terre Haute shot Justin Roacho.

It reportedly happened on June 18 at Cooley's camping trailer on West Jefferson Avenue.

According to court documents, Roacho visited Cooley to sell a dummy hand grenade for $30.

That's when Cooley reportedly got mad and complained about a previous drug deal gone bad.

Police sat Cooley shot Roacho in the forearm.

Detectives believe the bullet remains lodged in Roacho's arm.