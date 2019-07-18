VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTH) - Police say a dummy hand-grenade sale gone bad ended in a West Terre Haute shooting.
Detectives say Colt Cooley of West Terre Haute shot Justin Roacho.
It reportedly happened on June 18 at Cooley's camping trailer on West Jefferson Avenue.
According to court documents, Roacho visited Cooley to sell a dummy hand grenade for $30.
That's when Cooley reportedly got mad and complained about a previous drug deal gone bad.
Police sat Cooley shot Roacho in the forearm.
Detectives believe the bullet remains lodged in Roacho's arm.
Related Content
- Dummy grenade deal gone bad leads to West Terre Haute shooting after suspect gets upset over a previous drug deal, report alleges
- People are upset about conditions at West Terre Haute cemetery
- ISP Gun Report Prompts Plea Deal in Murder Deal
- Police report guns stolen from home in West Terre Haute
- Police investigate reported stabbing in West Terre Haute
- Crime Stoppers: Suspect wanted on drug charges; last seen in West Terre Haute
- Police looking for suspect in West Terre Haute IGA robbery
- Police identify suspects wanted in West Terre Haute IGA theft
- Police continue the search for West Terre Haute stabbing suspect
- West Terre Haute church holds community dinner
Scroll for more content...