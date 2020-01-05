Duke Energy customers next target for scammers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new scam going around but this time, scammers are targeting Duke Energy customers.

They're posing as Duke employees to get into your pockets.

Duke district manager Rick Burger told us there have been multiple reports of scams in Wabash Valley.

He said since 2015, customers have lost nearly $2 million to scammers.

"Technology has advanced so much for them when they get that call it may say Duke Energy on there on the caller id and people will take that more as it is Duke Energy calling," said Burger.

This has happened to someone in Terre Haute. A viewer commented on our facebook page about a scam that happened to her.

In the post, she said the scammer called and claimed to be from Duke.

the scammer said they were coming to disconnect her electric service and asked for money over the phone.

Burger said this is a red flag that you could be getting played.

"Scammers are pretty good on their talking. $1 dollar loss is a dollar loss. If someone loss $10,$20,$30 that's a chunk of change, too," said Burger.

Burger said it's rare that a duke employee will come to your door. If they do there's a specific thing ID you should look out for.

"A proper identification for a Duke employee," said Burger.

Burger said if you get a suspicious call report it to Duke and local law enforcement.

"The scammers are back and will they ever go away? No. Don't be a victim of these guys and gals that's trying to steal money," said Burger.

Burger said you'll generally get a notification on a late fee through the mail. He said it's a good reminder to never give any of your personal information to anyone over the phone.