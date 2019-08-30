Clear

Duke Energy crews preparing to finish tearing down old power plant

The old generating plant is nearing its end. Duke Energy crews updated us on where they're at in the teardown process.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind.-- The old Duke generating station in West Terre Haute has seen its final days.

For over 10 years, Mike Wertz wore a hard hat as a worker at the plant.

"I wouldn't go home for 24 hours working in there, it's truly blood sweat and tears," said Wertz. 

Now it's time for the old coal-fired power station to meet its grave.

From 1953-2016 it's provided energy to many in the Wabash Valley and across the state.

Wertz is now the demolition manager in charge of bringing the building down.

He told us "time" has caught up to it.

"Continuous improvement lives in everything although these units were efficient and great they could not compete economically. it's tough," said Wertz. 

News 10 also talked to Rick Burger from Duke Energy while at the plant.

He told us right now they're cleaning up the facility in order to tear it down.

It's a process that takes four years to finish.

Burger said it wasn't an easy decision.

"This machine has really produced well for duke energy. you know it's a sad day but we know that technology changes"

Wertz told us it's a bittersweet feeling to be in the position he's in.

He'll never forget all that went into this place he called home.

"This plant served it's life great than whatever was on the design. It meets the duty well with great folks committed with the same goal," said Wertz. 

Wertz said they hope to be done with everything by November of next year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Spotty Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Segment 2

Image

Segment 2

Image

Segment 1

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Bicknell man arrested for climbing through a woman's bedroom window, raping her

Image

One person shot in a reported armed robbery attempt at Burger King on Wabash Avenue

Image

Hey Kevin 8-30

Image

Make a difference: One bag of trash at a time

Image

Pioneer City Rodeo Kicks Off in Palestine

Image

Terre Haute North honored for its great sportsmanship

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down