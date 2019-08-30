Duke Energy crews preparing to finish tearing down old power plant

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind.-- The old Duke generating station in West Terre Haute has seen its final days.

For over 10 years, Mike Wertz wore a hard hat as a worker at the plant.

"I wouldn't go home for 24 hours working in there, it's truly blood sweat and tears," said Wertz.

Now it's time for the old coal-fired power station to meet its grave.

From 1953-2016 it's provided energy to many in the Wabash Valley and across the state.

Wertz is now the demolition manager in charge of bringing the building down.

He told us "time" has caught up to it.

"Continuous improvement lives in everything although these units were efficient and great they could not compete economically. it's tough," said Wertz.

News 10 also talked to Rick Burger from Duke Energy while at the plant.

He told us right now they're cleaning up the facility in order to tear it down.

It's a process that takes four years to finish.

Burger said it wasn't an easy decision.

"This machine has really produced well for duke energy. you know it's a sad day but we know that technology changes"

Wertz told us it's a bittersweet feeling to be in the position he's in.

He'll never forget all that went into this place he called home.

"This plant served it's life great than whatever was on the design. It meets the duty well with great folks committed with the same goal," said Wertz.

Wertz said they hope to be done with everything by November of next year.