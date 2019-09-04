Duke Energy works on Terre Haute substation upgrade

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local energy company says it is making improvements to the services you receive.

We met up with Duke Energy at one of its substations at 25th and Locust Streets in Terre Haute.

While we were there, we found workers making several improvements, updating old and outdated systems.

They were also adding new breakers and switchers.

This updated technology will help the substation run more efficiently.

The said it will also be better for the environment.

Duke Energy says it'll also help you in the long run.

They will be able to get your power back up and running quickly when it goes out.

"We just have to make that investment to bring it up to where it's going to serve the community, be reliable. The technology is there, so that's what we are doing here," Rick Burger, from Duke Energy said.

They hope to finish the project at the substation by the end of the month.