Duke Energy warns customers of recent scam calls

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After taking several calls about recent scams, Duke Energy is clearing the air for customers.

During this uncertain time, scammers are trying to take advantage of others. That's by calling, and posing as Duke Energy, to steal your cash.

When it comes to doing business and handling bills, Duke Energy says it'll never ask for money up front.

"If you're running into trouble with your bill, call us before you're in trouble, that's the first thing," said Rick Burger, "but we never do ask for money on the spot."

If you're still unsure if a call is legit, contact Duke Energy directly and confirm.

Burger says if someone also shows up at your door, claiming to be from the company, you can always ask for proper identification.