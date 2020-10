TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is giving back to help the homeless in the Wabash Valley.

The company is helping a local not-for-profit agency in Terre Haute.

Duke put together 75 supply bags for people in need. Each person that will receive a supply bag was previously homeless.

The reusable bags are filled with things like toothpaste, deodorant, soaps, and hand sanitizer.