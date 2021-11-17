Duke Energy says it has received more than 1,700 scam reports from customers

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy says scam attempts are increasing. In the first ten months of the year, more than 1,700 Duke customers in Indiana reported scam attempts.

Now, the company is working to educate customers against fraud for "Utility Scam Awareness Day."

Duke Energy says scammers are calling people. When the calls come in, they spoof the caller ID to make it look like Duke Energy is actually on the other end of the phone.

A voice on the phone says your electric service will be disconnected in 30 minutes - unless you pay your bill by phone.

If you receive a call like this, you should just hang up.