Duke Energy ready to respond to downed power lines

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Just like you prepare for winter weather moving through the Valley, your energy supplier does, too.

Duke Energy District Manager Rick Burger says crews started getting ready for weekend snow two days ago.

Many power lines were downed as a result of all the snow and ice. Burger says even the smallest amount of ice can be devastating to power lines.

“Winter weathers' a challenge for us. You could take a small water the size of my little finger here and it could triple in size with sleet and what happens then is the weight, you have lines go down. It's like a domino effect. Sometimes one span of line goes down, it pulls on that, it just pulls."

Burger says if you see a power line down call Duke Energy and they will try to fix it as soon as possible.