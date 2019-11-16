Clear

Duke Energy provides tips to customers ahead of Utility Scam Awareness Week

Duke Energy reports nearly 900 Hoosier customers have reported scams since 2015. They hope by providing some tips, customers will not fall victim.

Posted: Nov 16, 2019 9:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - In the last four years, Indiana Duke Energy customers lost more than $26,000 to scammers.

Monday is the first day of Utility Scam Awareness Week and the company is issuing some tips, so you don't also fall victim.

Duke Energy reports nearly 900 Hoosier customers have reported scams since 2015.

Duke said phone scammers will pose as utility providers and often say a customers bill is past due and power will be shut off if they do not pay up.

They'll ask customers to pay on a prepaid card.

Do not do this!

Duke Energy suggests you hang up and call the number on your bill of you think you are being scammed.

Never buy a prepaid debit or gift card to pay a bill.

Duke Energy has an interactive quiz on it's website.

There you can learn more about how scammers are targetting their victims.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Cold tonight with a few clouds
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana Fall Classic

Image

GSKP karaoke contest

Image

Garfield Gall Fundraiser

Image

Rose-Hulman math competition

Image

Family responds after boy is hit and killed

Image

1 person injured in 8 car pile-up

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

North Vermillion football

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Friday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook