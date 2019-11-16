Duke Energy provides tips to customers ahead of Utility Scam Awareness Week

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - In the last four years, Indiana Duke Energy customers lost more than $26,000 to scammers.

Monday is the first day of Utility Scam Awareness Week and the company is issuing some tips, so you don't also fall victim.

Duke Energy reports nearly 900 Hoosier customers have reported scams since 2015.

Duke said phone scammers will pose as utility providers and often say a customers bill is past due and power will be shut off if they do not pay up.

They'll ask customers to pay on a prepaid card.

Do not do this!

Duke Energy suggests you hang up and call the number on your bill of you think you are being scammed.

Never buy a prepaid debit or gift card to pay a bill.

Duke Energy has an interactive quiz on it's website.

There you can learn more about how scammers are targetting their victims.