Duke Energy plans to hold meetings to hear community input on 15 percent rate hike

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A number of hearings are set to gather input on potential Duke Energy rate increases.

This past July, News 10 told you that the energy company is hoping to make improvements to its system.

· Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 in Carmel: Carmel High School Auditorium, 520 E. Main St. · Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 in Terre Haute: South High School Auditorium, 3737 S. 7th St. · Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 in New Albany: New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. Facilities Services Center, 2801 Grant Line Rd.

Each meeting starts at 6:00 p.m., but you are encouraged to arrive no later than 5:45 p.m.

To do so, the utility is asking for a 15 percent total increase in rates.

That would come in two parts.

The first would be a 13 percent increase in 2020, followed by a two percent increase in 2021.

For the average home, that would mean a $23 increase per month.

You can submit written comments here.