Duke Energy plans to bring solar farms to Sullivan County

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is continuing to work on its plans to "go green."

They are looking to build solar farms in Sullivan County.

You could expect to see construction within the next couple of years.

With the construction, Duke Energy says jobs and taxpayer revenue will come in.

They say this could benefit the Sullivan community financially and environmentally.

Today they got to share with landowners and companies what could soon be coming to the area.

This project is something Duke Energy says they are eager to get underway.

"I think we're very excited about the project and partnering with Sullivan County. Like I've said, we've been here for 100 years primarily in the community, so we're just kind of here to move it forward and move technology forward and answer questions," said Kurt Phegley, Sullivan and Knox County's community relations manager.

If everything goes according to plan, they expect to have the solar farms built by 2023.