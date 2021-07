VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) – A donation is going toward getting one local sheriff's office a new K-9 officer.

Duke Energy donated to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

The donation helped the department get a new k-9 officer.

It comes after K-9 officer Kaiser passed away earlier this month.

Kaiser served the Sheriff's office for two years.

The Vigo County sheriff's office tells us they are grateful for the help.