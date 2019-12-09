Duke Energy increases winter assistance funding - here's how you can get help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may be turning up the heat a little with colder weather returning.
Now - there's more help for people who may be struggling to pay winter energy bills.
Duke Energy has increased its winter assistance funding.
Around $750,000 is available.
The Helping Hand Program allows eligible customers to get a one-time $300 payment.
The Community Action Energy Assistance Program helps distribute the money.
Local agencies are the point of contact for the assistance program.
To find the one closest to you, click here.
