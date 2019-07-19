Duke Energy hosts JAG Challenge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is working to get more kids interested in working in the energy sector.

Nine teams of Indiana high school students are participating in the Duke Energy JAG Challenge.

It's a STEM summer camp.

Western Indiana Work One is hosting the program.

Students gain work-based experience in energy through field trips, hands-on work, and classroom speakers.

Organizers say this camp will help fill a vacancy in the field.