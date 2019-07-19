TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is working to get more kids interested in working in the energy sector.
Nine teams of Indiana high school students are participating in the Duke Energy JAG Challenge.
It's a STEM summer camp.
Western Indiana Work One is hosting the program.
Students gain work-based experience in energy through field trips, hands-on work, and classroom speakers.
Organizers say this camp will help fill a vacancy in the field.
Related Content
- Duke Energy hosts JAG Challenge
- Scammers target Duke Energy customers
- Duke Energy implodes generating station chimney
- State regulators approve Duke Energy rate reduction
- Duke Energy set to undergo substation improvements
- Duke Energy customers set record for energy usage
- Duke Energy utility CEO got big boosts to severance, pay
- Duke Energy reports an outage in North Terre Haute
- Duke Energy Foundation funds Reading Wonders Summer Program
- Duke Energy proposes rate cut, credits federal tax overhaul
Scroll for more content...