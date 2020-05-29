Duke Energy hopes to have generating station demolition complete by next year

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy says demolition to its old generating station could be completely finished by next year.

The around 300-foot structure imploded earlier this month. Crews are recovering steel and other materials from it.

The structure has been around since the 1950s.

Leaders say the goal is to restore as much as possible for the future.

"With the rail, the highway, and the water access...this site could be used for industrial development or repurposing for Duke Energy. Right now, those plans are in development...nothing is firm at this time," Michael Werts told us.

By the end of the year, Wertz says plans to finish the grass matting and vegetative covering at the site.

Right now, the site is only accessible to the contractor.