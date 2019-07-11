Duke Energy grants benefit two Vigo County organizations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy has awarded more than $100,000 in grants for workforce education and training.
Two organizations right here in Vigo County will benefit.
Indiana State Univesity received $12,500.
That money will be used to build a vocational training certificate program for North Vigo High School.
A little more than $22,000 has been awarded to Workforce Network.
The Duke Energy Jobs for America's Graduates, or JAG Challenge, invites teams from nine high schools to participate in a STEM summer camp and field trips.
