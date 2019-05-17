Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Duke Energy employees volunteer at Exotic Feline Rescue Center

Duke Energy employees put in some hard work on Friday, but it wasn't to restore power.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 4:43 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CENTERPOINT, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy employees put in some hard work on Friday, but it wasn't to restore power.

Duke Energy organizers an event called 'Volunteer In Action Days'

Workers go to places in the community and offer their help.

On Friday, we caught up with 45 of those workers at the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Centerpoint, Indiana.

They were doing everything from planting trees to building cages for the animals.

"This is one of our most unique volunteer events. Where we are working with animals. Our volunteers love it. It's something that the community needs and just really have a good time doing it," Marvin Blade, from Duke Energy, said.

Organizers say the number of volunteers would have been almost double, but many were repairing damage from Thursday night's storms.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Warm days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lawrenceville to begin sewer line project

Image

Saturday construction will close part of Springhill

Image

Duke Energy employees volunteer at Exotic Feline Rescue Cente

Image

Sullivan Ag Day

Image

Vigo County election board meeting

Image

Clark County says no to weed

Image

"No one asked us, no one consulted us..." Could new Indiana teaching requirements keep potential fut

Image

Latest on I-70 rollover

Image

Police release the identity of woman killed in Daviess County crash

Image

Appeals judge upholds a conviction for man behind bars after setting fire to Bridgeton Covered Brid

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says