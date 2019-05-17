Duke Energy employees volunteer at Exotic Feline Rescue Center

CENTERPOINT, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy employees put in some hard work on Friday, but it wasn't to restore power.

Duke Energy organizers an event called 'Volunteer In Action Days'

Workers go to places in the community and offer their help.

On Friday, we caught up with 45 of those workers at the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Centerpoint, Indiana.

They were doing everything from planting trees to building cages for the animals.

"This is one of our most unique volunteer events. Where we are working with animals. Our volunteers love it. It's something that the community needs and just really have a good time doing it," Marvin Blade, from Duke Energy, said.

Organizers say the number of volunteers would have been almost double, but many were repairing damage from Thursday night's storms.