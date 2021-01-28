Duke Energy donates Ten Thousand Dollars to the Terre Haute Children's Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – One generous donation will help local children in the community.

Duke Energy donated $10,000 to the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

This donation is helping the museum recover from the financial losses of the pandemic.

Their overall goal is to raise $140,000 and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation will partially match this amount.

The foundation will provide one dollar for every two dollars raised for up to $70,000.

The museum is less than $10,000 away from its goal.

The Executive Director says every donation counts and this money really does help them move forward to ensure that they are here for generations to come.

RJL Solutions also gave a $1000 dollar donation.

If you'd like to donate you can visit the museum's website.