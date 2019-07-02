PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) - Duke Energy has asked Indiana regulators for a 15% rate increase that would generate about an additional $395 million annually for the utility serving about 840,000 electric customers in central and southern Indiana.
Duke said Tuesday it asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for the increase to reduce emissions, improve reliability and invest in its grid.
It seeks a two-step increase, about 13% in mid-2020 and 2% in 2021, but timing will depend on regulatory approval.
The increase would vary among consumers. Duke says a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month could expect a total monthly bill increase of about $23. The Indianapolis Star reports residential customers would see an increase of about 19% while some industrial customers would bills increase by 11%.
Consumer advocates oppose the increase.
Related Content
- Duke Energy customers could see a 15 percent rate increase
- State regulators approve Duke Energy rate reduction
- Duke Energy customers set record for energy usage
- Duke Energy set to lower electric rates by five percent, credits new tax law
- Police warn Duke Energy customers about gift card scam
- Duke Energy proposes rate cut, credits federal tax overhaul
- Duke Energy implodes generating station chimney
- Duke Energy set to undergo substation improvements
- Accident on E. Rio Grande takes out Duke Energy pole; will impact customers in the area
- Duke Energy vendor’s hack may mean stolen customer bank info