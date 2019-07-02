Clear

Duke Energy customers could see a 15 percent rate increase

Under the proposal, customers would see a 13 percent spike in 2020 and a two percent increase in 2021.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) - Duke Energy has asked Indiana regulators for a 15% rate increase that would generate about an additional $395 million annually for the utility serving about 840,000 electric customers in central and southern Indiana.

Duke said Tuesday it asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for the increase to reduce emissions, improve reliability and invest in its grid.

It seeks a two-step increase, about 13% in mid-2020 and 2% in 2021, but timing will depend on regulatory approval.

The increase would vary among consumers. Duke says a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month could expect a total monthly bill increase of about $23. The Indianapolis Star reports residential customers would see an increase of about 19% while some industrial customers would bills increase by 11%.

Consumer advocates oppose the increase.

