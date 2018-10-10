WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Hurricane Michael has hit the Florida panhandle.
It's becoming the strongest hurricane in recorded history to hit that part of Florida.
On Wednesday morning, 105 Duke Energy linemen and supervisors left from the midwest to head to Georiga.
42 of the 150 are from the Wabash Valley.
Related Content
- Duke Energy crews head south to help with hurricane relief
- Indiana Duke Energy crews gear up to help with Hurricane Florence recovery
- Duke Energy implodes generating station chimney
- State regulators approve Duke Energy rate reduction
- Duke Energy customers set record for energy usage
- Duke Energy utility CEO got big boosts to severance, pay
- Duke Energy reports an outage in North Terre Haute
- Duke Energy Foundation funds Reading Wonders Summer Program
- Duke Energy proposes rate cut, credits federal tax overhaul
- Accident on E. Rio Grande takes out Duke Energy pole; will impact customers in the area
Scroll for more content...