Duke Energy crew punctures gas line, stranding worker in elevated bucket

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A broken gas line left a Duke Energy worker stranded in their elevated bucket.

It happened near U.S. 40 and 340 around the Vigo/Clay County line.

News 10 was told Duke Energy crews were working on putting up a new pole and line.

That is when the crews hit a Vectren gas line, puncturing it.

A Duke Energy worker was stranded in the elevated bucket, unable to come down because of the risk of sparking a fire.

That worker has since been able to safely come down with the help of a fire truck.

A Duke Energy representative told News 10 the area had been marked for unground utilities, but the crews were a little off.

The representative said they were within the safe digging area.

About 20 Vectren customers were impacted by the gas leak.