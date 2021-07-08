Duke Energy continues to increase the reliability of its systems

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Keeping the light on in your home is a top priority for energy companies like Duke Energy. Improvements and upgrades to their systems will help get the lights on faster during times of severe weather.

Rick Burger, the District Manager for Duke Energy, says they are currently upgrading substations throughout many areas in the Wabash Valley. New technology is also allowing them to access areas remotely, which is faster than sending crews to the impacted area. Within the last year, Duke has changed out more than 180,000 feet of overhead lines and over 500 poles all to help decrease the risk for problems.

"We're doing a lot of things to increase reliability on our system out here. I think the things you are seeing us invest in out here are things that will improve and put the number down to a lower number"

Burger says he appreciates the customers they have in our area.

"What I like here in the Wabash Valley people are great about it, we've got a lot of eyes and ears out there. When they call in and tell us they're out, those little things are big things to help us get customers back on and I'd just like to say thank you to the customers that's really our eyes and ears because it helps us!"

But when severe weather comes in those crews are out working hard for you.

Mike Vicars is a lineman for Duke Energy, and he agrees these improvements have been making a difference. However, they'll always need your help.

"We will be responding to any kind of emergencies first and then we will go from there. Report any outage that you have. Don't assume that Duke Energy knows. Just try to be patient. Rest assured that we're coming and we will bring in the manning that we will need to bring to try to get the service on as fast as possible."

If you are a Duke Energy customer, you can report your outage by texting OUT to 57801, report online, or call 800-343-3525.