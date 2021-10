WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Around $190,000 in grant money will go to 13 Indiana communities, including Vigo County.

Duke Energy awarded the grants to organizations focused on environmental projects. Two projects in Vigo County will receive money.

More than $6,000 went to the Lost Creek Township. It will help make improvements to the current butterfly garden. Another $10,000 went to the Griffin Bike Park.

Owen County received $10,000 for the creation of an 11 acre botanical garden.