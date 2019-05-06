TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Apprentices at Duke Energy received a little hands-on training on Monday.
News 10 caught up with them as they worked on a special project.
The workers put in new poles and transformers.
All of the workers are third-year apprentices.
It takes four years to become an official line-man.
14 men from throughout the State of Indiana took part in the training.
Related Content
- Duke Energy apprentices receive some hands-on training
- Duke Energy implodes generating station chimney
- State regulators approve Duke Energy rate reduction
- Duke Energy set to undergo substation improvements
- Duke Energy customers set record for energy usage
- Athletic trainers receive hands-on training
- Duke Energy utility CEO got big boosts to severance, pay
- Duke Energy reports an outage in North Terre Haute
- Duke Energy Foundation funds Reading Wonders Summer Program
- Duke Energy proposes rate cut, credits federal tax overhaul
Scroll for more content...