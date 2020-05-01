Duke Energy adjusts to COVID-19 challenges, helping customers along the way

INDIANA (WTHI) - Working through COVID-19 is a learning curve for many businesses, including Duke Energy in Indiana.

Lineworkers are out in the field with masks and gloves. Social distancing is also a big focus.

That was the case during April's big storm in southern Indiana.

Leaders say crews pulled together, despite the challenges.

"Normally, we count on neighboring utilities to help us recover from a storm of that magnitude," said Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar, "and it's called Mutual Aid, and that Mutual Aid system is a bit in chaos, as you would expect right now."

Duke Energy also transitioned employees, from its call center, in Plainfield, Indiana.

Pinegar says representatives are now working from home.

Meanwhile, the company is also working with customers during these uncertain times.

In March, the company paused all plans for disconnections. Shortly after, they waived all fees associated with bill pay.

Company leaders say it's a tough time for everyone. That's why they're encouraging people to pay what they can, when they can.

"We've offered up to a six-month payment plan for any arrearages that they may have with us," Pinegar said, "So, we encourage customers to call our call center and work on those payment plans if they're able to."

You can reach the call center at 1-800-521-2232.