How much are your holiday lights costing you? Use the calculator to find out

Duke Energy created a holiday light calculator to help you save money during the holidays

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: David Siple

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tis the season of lit homes and trees decorated with strands upon strands of colored lights. Do you know how much you are spending on the countless bulbs of holiday cheer illuminating your home?

Around 1998, stores across the country began to sell a brand new light bulb for holiday decorations that would help customers save a few bucks during the Christmas season. L.E.D or "light-emitting diode" bulbs have taken over the holiday decorating section. These low cost/high-efficiency bulbs are a popular item.

"Since we have seen a change in technology, the usage of electricity throughout the year doesn't really change." Duke Energy's District Manager Rick Burger says. "With Christmas lights, L.E.D. lights will save you money guaranteed. L.E.D. lights last about 25 times longer than your standard incandescent bulbs. The quality of the light itself is much better."

Burger also stresses some of the precautions those should take while decorating. "People are up in ladders, and if you have an overhead service coming into your house and you are up there, stay away from those power lines. Make sure to get a G.F.I. or "Ground Fault Interrupters". These will protect your home if there is a short on your line of Christmas lights."

Duke Energy has a Holiday Light Calculator that will calculate the energy usage as well as how much is being spent on your specific holiday lights. When you arrive at the site, you will see many different light bulb options in which you can choose. Then you can set how long you have your lights on and how many strands to get your wattage and price per day or per month. 

"People are using it! We are excited to hear that. We have some good helpful hints for people. You might say "why is Duke Energy promoting energy efficiency?" Well, we want to keep our costumers happy and we want to try to make the best use of that kilowatt that we give that customer to. So we will always try to promote energy efficiency".

You can view the video below for examples of different strands of holiday lights by Storm Team 10's David Siple. For more information, you can go to Duke Energy's Holiday Light Calculator website by clicking here. 

