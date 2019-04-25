Clear

Duke Energy Foundation donates money to Wabash Valley schools

As a whole, the foundation is giving more than $440,000 to Indiana schools.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 12:58 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Duke Energy Foundation is doing its part to shape young minds.

  • Metropolitan School District of Martinsville $15,000
  • North Lawrence Community Schools $10,000
  • Salem Community Schools Corporation $10,000
  • Foundation of Monroe County Community Schools $25,100
  • Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County $13,500
  • Milan Community Schools $15,000
  • Zionsville Education Foundation $25,000
  • Purdue University $35,000
  • Bauer Family Resources $10,000
  • Crossroads of America Council, BSA $15,000
  • Franklin Community Schools $10,000
  • Plainfield Community Schools $ 3,650
  • Avon Education Foundation, Inc. $20,000
  • United Way of Howard County $20,000
  • Indiana State University $80,000
  • Indiana 4-H Foundation $15,000
  • Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology $12,500
  • Vincennes Community School Corporation $10,000
  • Metropolitan School District of North Posey County $10,000
  • United Way Metro $10,000
  • Greater Clark County Schools $15,000
  • Crawford County Community School Corporation $15,000
  • New Albany / Floyd County Schools $10,000
  • Silver Creek Primary $ 3,500
  • Westfield Washington Schools $10,000
  • United Way of Central Indiana $ 5,000
  • North Vermillion Community Schools $10,000
  • Ivy Tech Foundation, Inc. $10,000
  • National Inventors Hall of Fame $ 5,000

This includes schools in the Wabash Valley.

Indiana State University received $80,000.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology received a little more than $12,000.

The Vincennes Community School Corporation received around $10,000.

The money will go towards improving literacy in students.

The Duke Energy Foundation also provided money to several Hoosier agencies.

