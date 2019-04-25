Duke Energy Foundation donates money to Wabash Valley schools

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Duke Energy Foundation is doing its part to shape young minds.

As a whole, the foundation is giving more than $440,000 to Indiana schools.

Metropolitan School District of Martinsville $15,000

North Lawrence Community Schools $10,000

Salem Community Schools Corporation $10,000

Foundation of Monroe County Community Schools $25,100

Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County $13,500

Milan Community Schools $15,000

Zionsville Education Foundation $25,000

Purdue University $35,000

Bauer Family Resources $10,000

Crossroads of America Council, BSA $15,000

Franklin Community Schools $10,000

Plainfield Community Schools $ 3,650

Avon Education Foundation, Inc. $20,000

United Way of Howard County $20,000

Indiana State University $80,000

Indiana 4-H Foundation $15,000

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology $12,500

Vincennes Community School Corporation $10,000

Metropolitan School District of North Posey County $10,000

United Way Metro $10,000

Greater Clark County Schools $15,000

Crawford County Community School Corporation $15,000

New Albany / Floyd County Schools $10,000

Silver Creek Primary $ 3,500

Westfield Washington Schools $10,000

United Way of Central Indiana $ 5,000

North Vermillion Community Schools $10,000

Ivy Tech Foundation, Inc. $10,000

National Inventors Hall of Fame $ 5,000

The money will go towards improving literacy in students.

The Duke Energy Foundation also provided money to several Hoosier agencies.