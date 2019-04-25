Duke Energy Foundation donates money to Wabash Valley schools

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Duke Energy Foundation is doing its part to shape young minds.
As a whole, the foundation is giving more than $440,000 to Indiana schools.
- Metropolitan School District of Martinsville $15,000
- North Lawrence Community Schools $10,000
- Salem Community Schools Corporation $10,000
- Foundation of Monroe County Community Schools $25,100
- Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County $13,500
- Milan Community Schools $15,000
- Zionsville Education Foundation $25,000
- Purdue University $35,000
- Bauer Family Resources $10,000
- Crossroads of America Council, BSA $15,000
- Franklin Community Schools $10,000
- Plainfield Community Schools $ 3,650
- Avon Education Foundation, Inc. $20,000
- United Way of Howard County $20,000
- Indiana State University $80,000
- Indiana 4-H Foundation $15,000
- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology $12,500
- Vincennes Community School Corporation $10,000
- Metropolitan School District of North Posey County $10,000
- United Way Metro $10,000
- Greater Clark County Schools $15,000
- Crawford County Community School Corporation $15,000
- New Albany / Floyd County Schools $10,000
- Silver Creek Primary $ 3,500
- Westfield Washington Schools $10,000
- United Way of Central Indiana $ 5,000
- North Vermillion Community Schools $10,000
- Ivy Tech Foundation, Inc. $10,000
- National Inventors Hall of Fame $ 5,000
This includes schools in the Wabash Valley.
Indiana State University received $80,000.
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology received a little more than $12,000.
The Vincennes Community School Corporation received around $10,000.
The money will go towards improving literacy in students.
The Duke Energy Foundation also provided money to several Hoosier agencies.
