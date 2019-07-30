Duke Energy Foundation awards $250,000 to local organizations to help battle opioid crisis

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three organizations are coming together to combat the opioid crisis locally.

The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded $250,000 in grant money to help these efforts.

$175,000 of it will go to Ivy Tech Community College, and the other $75,000 will go to the Hamilton Center.

It's a way to help those battling addiction, but also help those who are interested in helping prevent it.

"Opioid disorder. There'e still a stigma associated with it, so some will be education and some will really be to bring that pipeline of workers in. Until we can get the pipeline full, we won't have the professionals available to help treat those that need it most," said Marvin Blade, Vice President of Community Relations for Duke Energy.

It's a way to provide scholarships to students interested in pursuing a career as an addiction specialist, and also connect them with future employers.

"The opioid crisis is truly a crisis, and it's going to take us all collectively working together, and Duke Energy's financial support of that will allow us to jump start working together in a different way," said Lea Anna Crooks, Chancellor for Ivy Tech Terre Haute campus.

The money at the Hamilton Center will be used to help those living with an opioid disorder receive treatment and job assistance.

"15 individuals are going to partcipate in the pilot program. As far as us prodiving them with a pathway to receive services dealing with the opioid epidemic," said Melvin Burks, CEO of the Hamilton Center.

For those at Duke Energy, they just hope their contribution inspires others to follow in their foot steps.

"We hope that we are a catalyst, and that other businesses will come along with us. You know that the government can't do it all, but as a corporate citizen we felt like it's our responsibility also to step up to the plate and invest in the communities and the individuals that help our workforce," said Blade.

The pilot program at the Hamilton Center does not yet have an official start date.

Students at Ivy Tech that are intersted can start working with the financial aid office to receive scholarships for the fall and spring semesters.