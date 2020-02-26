Duke Energy Cayuga Station donates $10,000 to Riley Children's Hospital

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - Children and families will be getting better health care thanks to a generous donation.

Duke Energy donated a $10,000 check to Riley Children's Hospital .

A committee of Cayuga Station employees came together to decide what organization they would be donating to this year.

They said they decided on Riley, because many employees have had a direct connection to the children's hospital.

"To keep that personal and for people to know the importance of Riley, and want to give back to it personally just makes it a wonderful thing," said Alane Hellmer, with Riley Children's Hospital.

"We have employees that live in these communities that depend on resources such as Riley Children's Hospital, so it just makes sense to try and reach out and give back," said Dave Passmore, with Duke Energy.

A portion of the money will go towards the "Mother and Infant Project.'

That will allow the hospital to deliver babies and care for the mother's at Riley.