Duke Bennett keeps his job as Terre Haute's mayor in close race

Voters in Terre Haute have reelected Republican Mayor Duke Bennett.

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer released this statement on Mayor Duke Bennett's win: “The people of Terre Haute know the kind of results-driven, forward-thinking leadership Duke Bennett has provided for eight years and I’m glad they’ve elected him to another four-year term. Big things are happening in Terre Haute and under Duke’s continued leadership, I know he’s just getting started.”

Bennett has been the city's mayor for 12-years.

It was a close race between Bennett and Independent Pat Goodwin. There was a difference of just 216 votes.

Democrat Karrum Nasser gave up his Terre Haute City Council seat to run for mayor. Nasser picked up 17 percent of the votes. Shane Meehan ran as an Independent. He had one percent of the vote.