Dugger Union virtual students return back to the classroom

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Dugger Union Community School Corporation in Sullivan county is having open week all this week.

This means students who are still learning virtually can come back to the classroom!

The principal says 18 percent of his students K-12 are still virtual learners.

He wants that to change.

"the one thing we tried to implement was our virtual Wednesdays, for health reasons to try to get kids and staff out of the building and help with contact tracing. But also try to help our teachers out to focus a little bit more on our virtual learners, says principal Darin Simpson.

Freshman Jasmine Richardson was a virtual learner who decided to come back to the classroom recently.

She told News 10 about some of the challenges virtual learning brings.

"Like in-person we have our hands-on stuff. We have the teachers to actually sit with us and stuff like if we need a question and stuff. But virtual might not be as easy and we don't have them right there with us," says freshman Jasmine Richardson.

She adds she also felt a little lonely during her time learning from a computer screen.

"It's kind of a struggle staying at home all the time and not being able to go out anywhere. So I didn't have my friends to go out and talk to. It was just kind of difficult being at home by myself all the time I had my parents but yeah."

