Dugger-Union says students have returned healthier after closing the school last week for illness

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Dugger-Union officials say students returned to campus healthier this week.

Students returned to school on Tuesday. There was a nine percent absence rate.

That's down from 29 percent last Wednesday.

Last week, school leaders were concerned about student illness, including the flu.

They close school for a day and then had two E-Learning days. The goal was to keep students away from each other to stop the spread of germs.

The junior high school principal told us he's excited to have students back in the building.