Dugger Union highlights seniors' acccomplisments

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The class of 2020 is feeling the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. cancelled and postponed events like prom and graduation have some Wabash Valley seniors feeling like they're missing some big milestones in their life.

That's why the Dugger Union Community School Corporation is highlighting these seniors' acccomplisments.

Everyday the corporation has been doing a senior spotlight on their facebook page. It's a way to showcase their seniors and what their plans are post high school.

Not only are the seniors being honored, the corporation is also showcasing uplifting messages from their teachers to share with students.