Dugger Union Community School gets new career media center

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - Dugger Union Community Schools are aiming to put a fun and innovative twist on learning in Dugger Indiana.

This plan was years in the making now it has finally come to reality.

It all started from a digital learning grant worth thousands of dollars.

And a vision to turn their library into more than a space where students come to read.

The mission is to help students find ways to become active and effective users of information.

Shannon Gerig the schools counselor came up with this idea two years ago.

"Career Media Center where kids could spend time researching for college applications, researching what kind of jobs they want, reading a book and also we wanted to incorporate stem. so they have hands-on learning and experience to maybe think about what they want to do for their future," said Shannon Gerig.

The 1st maker space helps students learn about science technology engineering and math.

"Basically it's an area where kids can come and make stuff. So it could be building lego's working with robots using machinery and tools and stuff that they would use in shop class."

She says the response from the kids has been positive, and she tells me she has received good feedback.

"When they do get the opportunity to use the stuff I think they're excited to do different stuff and not just books and reading books and ya know playing on their iPad."

Gerig says creating spaces like these are important to a child's school experience.

"This allows them to get outside of a regular classroom and explore and learn grow in a way you wouldn't in a regular classroom. like a hands-on way."

The news career media center still has ways to go.

The school says the project should be done by next year.

If you would like to lend a helping hand, they tell me you can contact the school to see how you can help out.