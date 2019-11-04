Duct tape, forced to sleep outside: Court docs reveal more about child neglect allegations involving Vincennes police officer

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details in a Knox County child neglect case involving a Vincennes police officer.

On Sunday, News 10 first told you about the arrests of Robert and Kristi Hammond.

Robert, who goes by Ben, is an officer with the Vincennes Police Department. He is also a member of the military.

On Monday, we obtained the probable cause affidavits.

According to those court documents, the case started in June of this year.

That's when the victim's father reported suspected abuse from the Hammonds to child protective services and the Indiana State Police.

Police say Kristie admitted to using a wooden spoon and spatula on the child. The child reportedly had bruises to his head, face, arms, and buttocks.

Police say the couple would also duct-tape the victim down and tape the victim's mouth shut when they acted out.

The victim was also reportedly locked out of the house and forced to sleep outside on the deck...on multiple occasions.

The couple now faces charges of neglect of a dependent and criminal confinement.