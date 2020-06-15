Ducks for Hunger, Housing and Hope!

One lucky winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize and the chance to win $1,000,000! Ducks can be adopted for just $5. Adoption papers are available online at www.WabashValleyRubberDuckRegatta.com, pick up at our offices at 1801 Poplar St.

Sponsors for the 2020 Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta include presenting sponsor, Kroger, Central State Construction, Misco Crane, Union Health, Gartland Foundry, St. Benedict Parish and Duke Energy.

During the Regatta, which takes place on July 4th at 7:00pm, thousands of bright yellow rubber ducks will be released into the Wabash River for a race to the finish line at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute. Proceeds from this event provide hope for a future without hunger, homelessness or insecurity in the Wabash Valley.