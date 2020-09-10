Dry conditions lead to Martin County burn ban

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A burn ban is now in effect in Martin County, Indiana.
The county commissioners say there are dry conditions county-wide, creating fire hazards.
Here's what the ban includes:
- Recreational fires must be enclosed in fire-rings
- You can not burn wood or combustible materials out in the open
- Burning debris, like vegetation or construction materials, is prohibited
- You can use burn barrels
The commissioners also recommended not using personal fireworks that leave the ground.