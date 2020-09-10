Dry conditions lead to Martin County burn ban

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A burn ban is now in effect in Martin County, Indiana.

The county commissioners say there are dry conditions county-wide, creating fire hazards.

Here's what the ban includes:

Recreational fires must be enclosed in fire-rings

You can not burn wood or combustible materials out in the open

Burning debris, like vegetation or construction materials, is prohibited

You can use burn barrels

The commissioners also recommended not using personal fireworks that leave the ground.