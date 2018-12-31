Drunk driving impacts more than just the driver's life

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana State Police said alcohol plays a role in nearly 40 percent of all traffic deaths during the holidays.

It serves as a reminder to celebrate the new year responsibly.

People who get behind the wheel intoxicated might not be thinking about what could happen to others.

Teresa Sanft knows the pain of drunk driving all too well.

Her family's lives were changed forever two years ago.

A drunk driver killed her daughter Brittany Pritchard.

"It's been a long 33 months. it was devastating," said Sanft.

Since then, her sister Ashley Sparks said their family feels incomplete.

She said sometimes she even catches herself thinking her little sister is still here

"I just snap back into reality and oh man she's not and she never will be because of a drunk driver," said Sparks.

The family said it's important to stay off the roads if you've been drinking.

They know the devastation someone else's decision can create.

"Have respect and value for your life and have respect and value for the lives of other people on the roads," said Sanft.

Sparks said to think about others before you drink and drive.

"There's going to be families out there who celebrate with their families you know with their children, their moms and dads and they have to get home too," said Sparks.

Both Teresa and Ashley said they hope by sharing their story., it will encourage others to stay off the road if they've been drinking.

If you end up drinking tonight and do need a safe ride home, there are plenty of services available.

Triple A will take you and your vehicle home. 812-235-4665

First Choice Cab is providing free rides home from the bar. 812-251-8294