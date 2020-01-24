Clear

'Drumfit’s a good activity to get your heart pumping...’ Students gain exercise through non-traditional P.E. lesson

Students at Lost Creek Elementary in Terre Haute are using exercise balls, drum sticks and music to get exercise. It's part of a unit called "drumfit."

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 6:26 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – If you walked by the gymnasium at Lost Creek Elementary School, it may sound more like the band room rather than P.E. class.

Students are using exercise balls as their instruments, drum sticks and moving to music.

This is all part of a physical education unit called "drumfit."

It’s not your usual fitness activity. 

"It's really fun because everyone does it, and it just feels so good when everyone just does the right beat and stays with the music,” third-grade student Landon Crawn told News 10.

Lost Creek Elementary physical education teacher Molly Crawn has been teaching this lesson for four years. She discovered the idea at a state P.E. conference and knew she wanted to incorporate it into her own lesson plans.

"P.E. is more than just games. We are learning to move and moving to learn, and there's so much more than just basketball and soccer and volleyball. Drumfit really reaches out to every student, of every age and every ability level,” Crawn said.

Students are learning multiple lessons from this fitness unit.

"They are learning to let go. They are learning that as long as they are making their heart happy that's all that's important. If they get offbeat, they can listen to the words, and watch us, and get right back on with us," Crawn described. 

Every student at Lost Creek Elementary gets to participate in this activity.

"By the end of the unit, every student is on board and doing their best with a smile on their face, and that's what's important. It meets all the state standards," Crawn told News 10. 

Nellie Andrews is a student teacher from Indiana State University.

She has been working with Crawn to teach students the drum fit routines. 

"They love it. Every single person is excited to walk through that door, and all of their teachers were like they were bouncing in their chairs couldn't wait to come into PE,” Andrews explained.

Molly Crawn told News 10 students, teachers and administrators all love this activity.

"I think it's good and drum fit's a good activity to get your heart pumping," Landon Crawn said. "And it's a lot different from anything we've ever done."

