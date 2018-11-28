Drugs and identity theft: After 15 years on the run, duo behind bars in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Years of tangled alleged fraud and crime have ended with two former Putnam County, Indiana residents back in jail after more than a decade on the run.

Michele Cox and Derrick Holman are in the Putnam County, Indiana jail. They returned Sunday after evading local authorities for 15 years.

According to court documents from Polk County, Florida, their case started unraveling earlier this year when a man from Indiana checked his credit history. He found a property in Florida in his name, but said he'd never lived in Florida, or owned property there.

Police started investigating and said Cox and Holman had been living under stolen or fake identities. They said the suspects used their assumed identities to buy the property that showed up in the victim's credit check.

Court documents state they moved to Florida after living for a while in Tennessee. Investigators said Cox and Holman used forged documents; like insurance papers, and driver's licenses, to buy the property and other items while on the run.

Cox pleaded guilty to three felony charges related to fraudulent activity in the Florida case. Meanwhile, Holman pleaded guilty to four similar felony charges. A judge sentenced them each to 180 days in jail, with credit for time served, in addition to splitting the cost of court and investigate fees.

The duo's Putnam County case started in June of 2003. Court records show they haven't been back to a Putnam County courtroom since then. They both face drug-related charges in the county. Holman also faces charges for being a serious violent felon with a gun, and criminal recklessness.

Police were called to a neighborhood dispute on May 26, 2003 in the Groveland area (in Putnam County.) According to court documents from the incident, a man accused Holman of pointing a gun at him. In an interview, police said Holman told them he had guns at his home.

Police got a warrant to search his home because they found he had been previously been convicted of a serious violent felony. With that conviction, Holman was breaking the law by having a gun. Police arrested Holman and Cox, who was his girlfriend. Officers reported finding guns, and several drug-related items during the search.

A Putnam County judge issued warrants for their arrests in early 2004 after they failed to show up for court. They were brought back to Putnam County on warrants after resolving their cases in Florida. A Putnam County judge set their bond at $50,000 cash each.