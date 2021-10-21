Drug take back day approaching

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 70,000 people have died from a drug overdose in 2019 in the United States.

That's why one local hospital is having a Crush The Crisis Drug Take-Back Day.

This weekend Hoosiers will have the chance to safely dispose of expired or unwanted prescription drugs. A convenient drive-up option will be available at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. Kristi Williams the Director of Pharmacy at Terre Haute Regional Hospital says this is a public health crisis.

"Opioid misuse and it causes a lot of deaths in our country so we're just trying to promote appropriate use of opioids and controlled substances and getting them disposed of so they don't get into the wrong hands," Williams said.

This is happening at Terre Haute Regional Hospital on Saturday. This will last from 9 am until noon.