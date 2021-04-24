Clear

Drug take back day

People rolled up to the Meadows shopping center today to drop off unwanted, unused, or expired prescription drugs.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People rolled up to the Meadows shopping center today to drop off unwanted, unused, or expired prescription drugs.

It was part of drug take back day.
Organizers say it was a big turn out.
Law enforcement, pharmacists, and members of the public all helped out with the event.
Folks could also have sensitive documents to be discarded in a shredder.
Organizers say this event is super important to have for folks safety.

"People who have prescription meds laying around they become a danger to maybe kiddos in the house. Spilled pills can look like candy, so it's a good way to protect the home," says program coordinator Candace Brown.

If you didn't catch today's event, don't worry!
This is a bi-annual event that happens once every spring and fall.

