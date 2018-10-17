Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Drug-resistant salmonella from chicken sickens nearly 100

At least 92 people in 29 states have been infected with a strain of multidrug-resistant salmonella after coming into contact with a variety of raw chicken products, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. Twenty-one of the sick patients have been hospitalized, though no deaths have been reported.

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 8:07 PM
Posted By: Jen Christensen, CNN

(CNN) -- At least 92 people in 29 states have been infected with a strain of multidrug-resistant salmonella after coming into contact with a variety of raw chicken products, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. Twenty-one of the sick patients have been hospitalized, though no deaths have been reported.

The source of the raw chicken is unclear from lab tests, and no single common supplier has been identified. The strain has shown up in samples from a variety of raw chicken products including pet food, chicken pieces, ground pieces and whole chickens. The bacteria have also been found in live chickens. The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is monitoring the outbreak, and the CDC's investigation is ongoing.

This particular salmonella strain is resistant to multiple antibiotics, the most common form of treatment.

People sick with this strain have experienced stomach pain, cramps, diarrhea and fever 12 to 72 hours after exposure to the bacteria.

Most people infected with salmonella, the most frequent cause of foodborne illness, get better in four to seven days without treatment. Symptoms can be worse for people with underlying medical conditions, children under 5 and people older than 65, as they typically have weaker immune systems.

The CDC says the outbreak started in January, and more people have tested positive for this strain through September.

The patients live in California, Washington, Texas, Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Maine.

Keep in mind that poultry can spread germs any time you handle it, the CDC notes, so always wash your hands when handling raw meat or poultry. Don't wash chicken before you cook it, as doing so can spread germs to other surfaces. Wipe down surfaces that have come into contact with raw meat, and use a separate cutting board. Cook chicken to a temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill harmful bacteria.

Some people may like to feed their cats and dogs raw chicken, but the CDC recommends against it. Germs in the food can make your pets sick, and you can get sick handling it.

If you keep chickens as pets, getting too friendly with your fowl is also not recommended. Costumes may look cute on cats and dogs, but the CDC suggests that you avoid dressing your chickens up or cuddling with them to keep from being exposed to these bacteria.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Frost Likely
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Meyers Leonard

Image

Ja'Quan Keys

Image

Christian Covington

Image

Local family welcomes home quads

Image

Hey Kevin 10-17-18

Image

Terre Haute Teens for Action to host town hall

Image

Fire department provides works to educate children to keep them safe

Image

The Fall Brawl with the Law

Image

A frosty night with rain in the forecast

Image

Students learn there's more to hacking

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids